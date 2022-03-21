StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BBGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

