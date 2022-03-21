StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
BBGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
