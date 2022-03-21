StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.61. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

