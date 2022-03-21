StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.38.
InspireMD Company Profile (Get Rating)
