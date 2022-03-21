StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
