StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on STRT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Strattec Security stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.28 million. Research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 610,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

