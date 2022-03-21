StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47.
Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
