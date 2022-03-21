StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

