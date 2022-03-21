StockNews.com Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLTH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Duluth alerts:

DLTH opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Duluth by 5.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.