StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ENSV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.63. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.07.
About Enservco (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enservco (ENSV)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.