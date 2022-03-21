StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $239.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

