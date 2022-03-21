Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,086,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $452,304,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 101,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

