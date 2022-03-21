Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $144.34 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Strong has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.34 or 0.00349345 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $4.24 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.07052843 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 0.99697625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

