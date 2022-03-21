Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires Shares of 23,100 Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 22,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 44,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 25.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.81. Lucid Group Inc has a one year low of 16.12 and a one year high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Group Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LCID shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 33.80.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

