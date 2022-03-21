Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,660 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

