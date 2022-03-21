Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

