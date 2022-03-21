Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth $48,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

