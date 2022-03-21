Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares during the period.

Shares of CCEP opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

