Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after acquiring an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,434,000 after acquiring an additional 607,071 shares during the period.
Shares of CCEP opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.68. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.