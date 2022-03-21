Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,197 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $52,867,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,369,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 523,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,882,000 after buying an additional 195,430 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,966,605,000 after buying an additional 190,925 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,051.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 149,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average is $172.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.