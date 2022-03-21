Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $439.15 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $304.07 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.34.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total value of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.