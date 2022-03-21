Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Teladoc Health by 43,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Teladoc Health by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,926,000 after buying an additional 89,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $68.96 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $199.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $123,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

