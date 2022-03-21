Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

NYSE SLF opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.5191 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 137.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 45.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.