Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of SLGG opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 220,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

