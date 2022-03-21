Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Supply Network Limited (ASX:SNL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Supply Network’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35.

About Supply Network (Get Rating)

Supply Network Limited provides aftermarket parts to the commercial vehicle industry in Australia and New Zealand. The company sells truck and bus parts under the Multispares brand name, as well as offers a range of services comprising parts interpreting, procurement, and supply management. Supply Network Limited was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Pemulwuy, Australia.

