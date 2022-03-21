Swop (SWOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.82 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Swop coin can now be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00012637 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. Swop has a market cap of $10.82 million and $79,243.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00045813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.82 or 0.07113005 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,031.57 or 1.00163229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041244 BTC.

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,122,048 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,102 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

