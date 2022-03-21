T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $127.18 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.47.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

