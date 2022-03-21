TAG Oil (TSE:TAO) Trading Down 33.3%

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 63,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 119,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
TAG Oil Company Profile (TSE:TAO)
