Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) COO David B. Berger Sells 5,000 Shares

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.39. 324,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $155.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,715,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after buying an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

