Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $226.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $232.21. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $179.63 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

