Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. CLSA downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

