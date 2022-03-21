TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$67.96.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total value of C$1,348,158.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Also, Senior Officer G. Glenn Menuz sold 16,517 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.25, for a total transaction of C$1,193,328.47. Insiders have sold 117,233 shares of company stock worth $8,079,145 in the last quarter.

Shares of TRP stock traded up C$1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$70.55. 4,424,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a one year low of C$56.55 and a one year high of C$73.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

