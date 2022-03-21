Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17) Receives GBX 863 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 863 ($11.22).

Several analysts recently issued reports on TM17 shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 505 ($6.57) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.31). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 632.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 701.29. The firm has a market cap of £730.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,012.07). Also, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,015.15). Insiders bought a total of 9,112 shares of company stock worth $6,544,134 over the last three months.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

