Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

