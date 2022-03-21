Telos Capital Management Inc. Takes $238,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1,556.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Lennar by 18.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $92.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91). Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

