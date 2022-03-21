Telsey Advisory Group Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $60.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

