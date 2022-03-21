TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $25.64 on Friday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,721,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,397,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after buying an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

