The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.82. 239,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,721,307. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

