The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $345.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $350.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.72 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

