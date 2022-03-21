The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.79.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 52-week low of $153.94 and a 52-week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.