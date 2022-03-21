The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.79.
HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,013,059 shares of company stock valued at $205,959,229. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE HSY traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.36. The stock had a trading volume of 660,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average of $188.20. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. Hershey has a 52-week low of $153.94 and a 52-week high of $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.
Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
