The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

HD opened at $340.74 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $282.43 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

