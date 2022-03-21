The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $17.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.94.

Several research firms recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,063,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.52. RealReal has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,950 shares of company stock worth $1,125,362 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter valued at about $415,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 35.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 518,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,067 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 22.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 12.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

