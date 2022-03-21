The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 4.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $5.71 on Monday, reaching $245.82. 1,135,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,717. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.