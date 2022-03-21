The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $5.23 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00012656 BTC on popular exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $548.16 million and approximately $385,291.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00080494 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.