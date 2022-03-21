The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $196.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.98.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

