The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given New GBX 2,190 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.75).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,895 ($24.64) on Thursday. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,709.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,714.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

