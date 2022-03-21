The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,910 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,910 ($24.84).

WEIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.13) to GBX 2,190 ($28.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

LON:WEIR traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,894.50 ($24.64). 177,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,375. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,709.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,714.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

