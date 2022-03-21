THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 31,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,997. THK has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.19.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

