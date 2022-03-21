Threadgill Financial LLC Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1,030.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 3.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,120,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,139 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.65. 19,614,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,594,836. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.88. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

