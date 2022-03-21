Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases 1,378 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Threadgill Financial LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $46.28. 1,410,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,976. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

