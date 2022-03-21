Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.32. 14,854,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,352,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

