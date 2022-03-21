TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 39011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.
About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
