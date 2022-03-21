TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.66

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 39011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TIM by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TIM by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

