Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $888.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 2.53. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Titan International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.